Bench Trial Resumes in Volkswagen ‘Clean Diesel’ MDL Cases in Calif. Federal Court

SAN FRANCISCO — Trial has resumed in seven cases pending on the Volkswagen “clean diesel” multidistrict litigation docket following denial of the plaintiffs’ bid to disqualify the California judge from overseeing the proceedings on the basis of bias.

The bench trial, which initially began on Feb. 18, resumed on Feb. 24 before Judge Charles R. Breyer of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

The 10 plaintiffs claim they suffered economic injury from their purchase or lease of seven Volkswagen TDI diesel vehicles because, unbeknownst to them, the vehicles included a “defeat device” which circumvented federal ...

