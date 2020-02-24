STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Plaintiffs File Appeal in Ethicon Pelvic Mesh Case Following Defense Verdict

MIAMI — A couple has filed a notice of appeal following a defense verdict in a Florida federal Ethicon pelvic action, in which the jury found the device was not defectively designed and did not cause the alleged injuries.

According to the Feb. 21 notice of appeal, the plaintiffs will ask the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to review an order granting in part defendants’ Daubert motion to exclude testimony of plaintiff’s expert witnesses.

Plaintiffs will also challenge an order granting in part a motion for summary judgment filed by defendants Ethicon and Johnson & Johnson.

In December 2012, ...

