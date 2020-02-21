STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Calif. Federal Judge Refuses to Reopen Discovery in Bard IVC Filter Action

SAN DIEGO — A California federal judge has denied a plaintiff’s request to reopen discovery in a C.R. Bard IVC filter action, finding no evidence that defendant’s prior disclosures or productions were incomplete or correct.

In a Feb. 20 order, Magistrate Judge Barbara L. Major of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California said the plaintiffs has not established that Bard has any duty to supplement its disclosures, noting that it has already produced internal communications and analysis of medical literature regarding the safety and efficacy of its own filters.

Catalina Campos-Eibeck’s action was originally part ...

