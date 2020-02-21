STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

N.Y. Federal Judge Excludes Portion of Expert Testimony in Ethicon Pelvic Mesh Case

ALBANY, N.Y. — A New York federal judge has granted in part defendants’ motion to exclude the expert testimony of Dr. Michael T. Margolis in an Ethicon pelvic mesh case, finding his opinion that the plaintiff’s injuries were caused by a defective device is unhelpful because he does not explain how a defect caused the injuries.

On Feb. 19, Senior Judge Lawrence Kahn of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York also excluded the expert’s opinion that the plaintiff is at risk of ongoing complications because he did not explain his reasons for and methods in ...

