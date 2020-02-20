STORY FROM: Asbestos

La. Federal Court Stays Execution of $2.58 Million Judgment in Asbestos Action Pending Appeal

NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has stayed the execution of a $2.58 million judgment in an asbestos verdict, concluding that a bond secured by the defendant is sufficient to justify the stay while the case is on appeal.

In the Feb. 19 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana rejected the plaintiffs’ position that the outcome of post-trial motions may increase Ethyl Corp.’s liability.

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of James Leoma Gaddy, contending that he was exposed to asbestos-containing products while working at International Paper, and, later, as a chemical engineer ...

