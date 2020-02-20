STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

J&J Defendants Oppose Efforts to Remand Certain Talcum Powder Claims Pending in MDL

NEWARK, N.J. –– The Johnson & Johnson defendants are opposing efforts by talcum powder plaintiffs to remand their claims, contending that the motion is a “patent attempt at forum-shopping.”

In an opposition brief filed Feb. 18 in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Johnson & Johnson and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. argued that the lawsuit fraudulently joins PTI Union and PTI Royston.

The defendants additionally argued that seven plaintiffs –– of the 70 named plaintiffs in the lawsuit –– are not diverse from the defendants other than PTI Union and PTI Royston.

“…[T]he evidence ...

