Ore. Jury Awards $6.2 Million at Conclusion of Asbestos Trial Against Kaiser Gypsum

PORTLAND, Ore. –– An Oregon jury has awarded more than $6.2 million at the conclusion of an asbestos trial against Kaiser Gypsum Company Inc., finding that the defendant’s conduct was reckless, sources told HarrisMartin Publishing.

The Oregon 4th Judicial District Court for Multnomah County jury reached the verdict on February 7.

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of Donald Miller, contending that he was exposed to asbestos-containing products from Kaiser Gypsum’s joint compound product while working in construction as an insulator.

Miller, who worked in the Portland Metro area, stated that he was around tapers who mixed, sanded, ...

