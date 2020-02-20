STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Beechwood Entities Seek Summary Judgment on Platinum Receiver’s Fraud Claims

NEW YORK — Certain affiliates of Beechwood Re Ltd. have moved for summary judgment on aiding and abetting claims brought by the receiver of the Platinum Partners Credit Opportunities Master Fund, arguing they are barred by the Wagoner rule and the doctrine of in pari delicto.

In a Feb. 14 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Beechwood further argues that the receiver’s fraudulent conveyance claim fails because the receiver lacks standing to pursue such a claim.

Platinum Partners was an affiliated group of funds founded by Mark Nordlicht, David Bodner and Murray ...

Associated Law Firms

Lipsius-Benhaim Law LLP



Associated Documents

Motion



