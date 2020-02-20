STORY FROM: Hip & Knee Implant Litigation

Settlement Conference Canceled in Zimmer Uni-Modular Hip Action

PHILADELPHIA — A scheduled settlement conference in a lawsuit targeting Zimmer’s uni-modular hip implant system has been canceled, according to a recent filing in Pennsylvania federal court.

On Feb. 10, Magistrate Judge Marilyn Heffley of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said the settlement conference, which had been set for Feb. 18, is canceled. Zimmer’s motion for summary judgment in the case is still pending.

Marilyn Adams underwent right hip replacement surgery on Jan. 18, 2011, during which she was implanted with an M/L Taper with Kinectiv Stem and a VerSys femoral head. Following the surgery, ...

Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login