STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Taxotere MDL Judge Refuses to Remand Multi-Plaintiff Action, Says McKesson Improperly Joined

NEW ORLEANS — The judge overseeing the federal Taxotere (docetaxel) multidistrict litigation docket has refused to remand a multi-plaintiff action to California state court, ruling that the complaint does not assert a plausible claim against non-diverse defendant McKesson Corp.

In a Feb. 7 order, Judge Jane Triche Milazzo of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana explained that none of the 16 plaintiffs have alleged that she received docetaxel from McKesson. Therefore, remand is not appropriate, the judge ruled.

Sixteen breast cancer survivors sued Sanofi and others on Aug. 24, 2018, in the Los Angeles County Superior ...

