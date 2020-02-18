STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

C-8 Water Contamination Trial Enters Day 17; Plaintiffs Rest as DuPont Begins Defense

CINCINNATI –– Parties involved in a consolidated C-8 water contamination trial have completed more than two weeks of trial, with the plaintiffs resting on the sixteenth day of trial before an Ohio federal jury, according to recent court documents.

In minutes filed on Feb. 13, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio noted that the plaintiffs rested their case on what was the sixteenth day of trial. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company started its defense the same day, during which time the company called Dr. Samuel M. Cohen to testify.

During the presentation of their ...

