N.J. High Court Refuses to Consolidate Stryker Tritanium Acetabular Shell Hip Cases

TRENTON, N.J. — Based upon a “limited number of cases at present,” the New Jersey Supreme Court has refused to create a consolidated docket for lawsuits targeting Stryker’s Tritanium Acetabular Shell hip replacement device.

In a Jan. 31 order, the court said that all cases involving the Stryker hip device “should continue to be filed in the appropriate counties of venue.”

According to the plaintiffs’ application for designation of multicounty litigation, 20 cases have been filed in the past year, all involving the same allegations of aseptic loosening of the Stryker Tritanium acetabular component.

