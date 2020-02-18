STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

Talcum Powder MDL Defense Counsel Refutes Recent PSC Letter, Says Efforts ‘Ultimately Irrelevant’

TRENTON, N.J. –– Counsel for the defendants involved in the federal multidistrict litigation docket for talcum powder claims has written its own letter refuting recent efforts by the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee to highlight recent scientific developments, saying the work to “try to must post hoc support for their experts’ opinions is ultimately irrelevant to the Court’s analysis.”

In the Feb. 12 letter sent to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, counsel for the defendants maintained that the post-Daubert hearing “letter-writing campaign” by the plaintiffs misses the point of Daubert, “which considers methodologies used by plaintiffs’ experts ...

Associated Documents

Defense Letter



Registered User Login