ERISA Action Against Captive Reinsurer Stayed Pending High Court’s Ruling on Article III Standing

NEW YORK — A federal judge has stayed an action accusing a captive reinsurer of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act pending a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Article III standing in another ERISA case.

On Feb. 13, Judge Ann M. Donnelly of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York granted Healthcap Assurance Inc.’s request for a stay pending the high court’s ruling in Thole v. U.S. Bank, National Ass’n, 139 S. Ct. 2771 (2019).

In Thole, the 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals held that ERISA plan participants in an overfunded defined benefit plan ...

