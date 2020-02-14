STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

FDA Says Weight Loss Drug Belviq Should Be Withdrawn Due to Cancer Risk

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Food and Drug Administration has asked the maker of Belviq (lorcaserin) to withdraw the weight loss drug from the market, explaining that a safety clinical trial shows an increased occurrence of cancer.

According to the agency’s Feb. 13 MedWatch Safety Alert, Belviq’s manufacturer, New Jersey-based Eisai Inc., submitted a request to voluntarily withdraw the drug.

Lorcaserin was approved by FDA in 2012 for use with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to help weight loss in adults who are obese or are overweight and have weight-related medical problems. Lorcaserin works by increasing feelings of fullness ...

