STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration
Guest Summary: Wash. Federal Court Enforces Mandatory Arbitration Clause
February 13, 2020
[Editor's note: Alex Silverman of Carlton Fields represents U.S. and international insurers and reinsurers in complex commercial litigation and arbitration, including complex insurance coverage disputes and reinsurance matters.]
TACOMA, Wash. — Defendants, Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s and their third-party claims administrator, CJW & Associates, asked the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington to enforce a mandatory arbitration clause in a Lloyd’s policy issued to the plaintiffs.
Enforcement of the provision depended on the interplay between four laws: a Washington statute barring mandatory arbitration clauses in insurance contracts; Article II, Section 3 of the Convention on the ...
