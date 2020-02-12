STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

FDA Holds Public Meeting on Testing Methods for Asbestos in Talc and Cosmetic Products Containing Talc

SILVER SPRING, Md. –– The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently held a public meeting on testing methods for asbestos in talcum powder products during which it aimed to discuss and obtain scientific data and information on topics related to methodologies, terminologies, and criteria that could be used to measure the quantity of asbestos that may be present in talc and other consumer products.

The meeting took place on Feb. 4 at the FDA’s White Oak Campus in Silver Spring, Md., and touched upon a federal interagency working group’s preliminary recommendations on the subjects and ways to improve asbestos testing. ...

Registered User Login