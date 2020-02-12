STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Plaintiff Asserts Claims in Texas Federal Court, Says Exposure to Chemicals at Frito-Lay Caused Lung Cancer

DALLAS –– A new chemical exposure lawsuit has been filed in Texas federal court, with the plaintiff contending that exposure to chemicals at a Frito-Lay North America Inc. facility caused the decedent to develop lung cancer.

In the Feb. 10 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, plaintiff Reggie Orland Ruffin alleged that the defendants’ “actions constituted gross negligence.”

Ruffin said that his father, Jimmie Lee Ruffin, was employed from 1974 to 1999 by Frito-Lay North America Inc., at its Jackson, Miss., location as a machine operator and pest control worker.

Ruffin ...

