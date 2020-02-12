STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices
Plaintiffs May Amend Complaint in Atrium ProLite Hernia Mesh Action
February 12, 2020
NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit targeting Atrium Medical Corp.’s ProLite hernia repair mesh, finding the plaintiffs did not plausibly allege that the product is defective and accompanied by inadequate warnings.
However, in the Feb. 6 order, Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York granted plaintiffs leave to file a second amended complaint, concluding that amendment is not futile.
Asuncion Bustamante underwent hernia repair surgery in April 2016, during which his surgeon implanted two Atrium ProLite Meshes — mid-weight polypropylene hernia mesh products. Since ...
Associated Law Firms
Akerman
Butler Snow
Dechert LLP
Marc J. Bern & Partners
Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler
Associated Documents
Order