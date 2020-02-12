STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Plaintiffs May Amend Complaint in Atrium ProLite Hernia Mesh Action

NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit targeting Atrium Medical Corp.’s ProLite hernia repair mesh, finding the plaintiffs did not plausibly allege that the product is defective and accompanied by inadequate warnings.

However, in the Feb. 6 order, Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York granted plaintiffs leave to file a second amended complaint, concluding that amendment is not futile.

Asuncion Bustamante underwent hernia repair surgery in April 2016, during which his surgeon implanted two Atrium ProLite Meshes — mid-weight polypropylene hernia mesh products. Since ...

Associated Law Firms

Akerman

Butler Snow

Dechert LLP

Marc J. Bern & Partners

Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler



Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login