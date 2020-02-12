STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Risperdal Makers Awarded Summary Judgment in Del. Federal Court

WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware federal judge has awarded the makers of Risperdal summary judgment on personal injury claims, ruling that the plaintiff failed to present evidence that the name brand drug caused his injuries and that his doctor would have prescribed a different drug had he been given a different warning.

In a Feb. 10 order, Judge Richard Andrews of the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware further found the plaintiff did not show that he relied upon any of defendants’ alleged misrepresentations in choosing to take Risperdal.

Augustus Evans, an inmate at the James T. Vaughn ...

Associated Law Firms

Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

McCarter & English



Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login