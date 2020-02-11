STORY FROM: Asbestos

Calif. Court Affirms Summary Judgment Award for Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. in Asbestos Talc Case

LOS ANGELES –– A California appellate court has affirmed an award of summary judgment to defendants in an asbestos cosmetic talcum powder lawsuit, finding that the plaintiffs had failed to demonstrate that it was more likely than not that the plaintiff was exposed to asbestos in the talcum powder products.

In the Jan. 22 opinion, the California Court of Appeal, Second District, Division Four, found that the plaintiffs had failed to proffer “specific facts” required to raise a triable issue of material fact.

Plaintiff Ann Patrice Gibbons and James Randall Gibbons brought the underlying claims, contending that Ann Gibbons’ ...

