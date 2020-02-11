STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Neb. Dismisses Asbestos, Chemical Exposure Suit, Says Claims are Time-Barred

OMAHA, Neb. –– A Nebraska federal court has dismissed a chemical and asbestos exposure suit, finding that the decedent knew he had been exposed to hazardous materials at work at the time he was diagnosed with colon cancer.

In the Jan. 29 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska opined that the underlying claim was time-barred at the time of the decedent’s death.

Teresa Poland filed the underlying claims on behalf of her husband Todd Poland, contending that the decedent’s former employer, Union Pacific Railroad Co., wrongfully exposed him to toxic substances and carcinogens, including diesel ...

