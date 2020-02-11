STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

8th Cir. Denies Rehearing En Banc in Federal Crop Reinsurance Case

ST. LOUIS — The Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has refused to revisit its ruling that an arbitrator did not exceed his powers by interpreting a federal crop insurance policy issued through a reinsurance agreement with the Federal Crop Insurance Corp. (FCIC).

In a Feb. 6 order, the appellate court denied a farmer’s motion for rehearing en banc.

Rain and Hail LLC issues federal crop insurance policies through a standard reinsurance agreement with the Federal Crop Insurance Corp. (FCIC). The FCIC reinsures crop insurance policies and is supervised by the Risk Management Agency (RMA) of the United States ...

