STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration
8th Cir. Denies Rehearing En Banc in Federal Crop Reinsurance Case
February 11, 2020
ST. LOUIS — The Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has refused to revisit its ruling that an arbitrator did not exceed his powers by interpreting a federal crop insurance policy issued through a reinsurance agreement with the Federal Crop Insurance Corp. (FCIC).
In a Feb. 6 order, the appellate court denied a farmer’s motion for rehearing en banc.
Rain and Hail LLC issues federal crop insurance policies through a standard reinsurance agreement with the Federal Crop Insurance Corp. (FCIC). The FCIC reinsures crop insurance policies and is supervised by the Risk Management Agency (RMA) of the United States ...