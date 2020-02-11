STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Parties in Ongoing C-8 Water Contamination Trial Exchange Briefing on Admissibility of 2002 Leach Order

CINCINNATI –– Parties in an ongoing C-8 water contamination trial have exchanged briefing on whether a 2002 order entered in the Leach proceedings is relevant to the current cases, with DuPont contending that it will confuse and mislead the jury and the plaintiffs maintaining that withholding the contents of the order from the jury will result in an “incomplete narrative.”

According to both briefs, filed Feb. 11 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, the MDL Court, during a Feb. 10 pre-trial conference, requested that both parties file briefing regarding the non-admissibility of the Leach order. ...

Associated Documents

Plaintiff Brief

Defense Brief



