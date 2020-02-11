STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Monsanto Files Opening Brief in Appeal of $2 Billion Roundup Verdict

SAN FRANCISCO –– Monsanto has filed its opening brief in the appeal of a $2 billion verdict that was later reduced to $86.7 million, maintaining that not only were the plaintiffs’ claims preempted by federal law, but also that there was insufficient evidence to support “any liability theory or causation.”

In a brief filed Feb. 7 with the California Court of Appeals, First District, Division Two, Monsanto maintained that the verdict could not be “reconciled with either the law or sound science.”

In the brief, the defendant first said that the plaintiffs’ liability theories were preempted by federal law under ...

