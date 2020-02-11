STORY FROM: Hip & Knee Implant Litigation

Plaintiffs in 15 Pinnacle Hip MDL Cases Agree to Dismissal

DALLAS — Plaintiffs in 15 DePuy Pinnacle Hip cases pending on the multidistrict litigation docket have agreed to dismissal of their claims without prejudice, according to a recent filing.

In a Feb. 7 order, Judge Ed Kinkeade of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas explained that each party will bear its own costs, expenses and fees.

The cases are Perkowski, Stall, Watts, Yellen, Moran, Mecone, Kowalski, Kuhner, Hurley, Hunter, Franklin, Conley, Chadek, Carter and Bienvenu.

The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation ordered the transfer of all federal actions involving the Pinnacle system to the Northern District ...

