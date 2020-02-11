STORY FROM: Hip & Knee Implant Litigation

Plaintiffs in 15 Pinnacle Hip MDL Cases Agree to Dismissal

February 11, 2020

DALLAS — Plaintiffs in 15 DePuy Pinnacle Hip cases pending on the multidistrict litigation docket have agreed to dismissal of their claims without prejudice, according to a recent filing.

In a Feb. 7 order, Judge Ed Kinkeade of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas explained that each party will bear its own costs, expenses and fees.

The cases are Perkowski, Stall, Watts, Yellen, Moran, Mecone, Kowalski, Kuhner, Hurley, Hunter, Franklin, Conley, Chadek, Carter and Bienvenu.

The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation ordered the transfer of all federal actions involving the Pinnacle system to the Northern District ...

Associated Law Firms
Barnes & Thornburg
Don M. Richard, Attorney at Law

Associated Documents
Order

Purchase Article for $20
Free 3-Day Trial

Registered User Login

Username

Password


Related Conferences

No conferences scheduled at this time.



Full Archives

True