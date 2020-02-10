STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Roundup MDL Judge Pushes Back Deadlines, Next Trial Date ‘At Request of Settlement Master’

SAN FRANCISCO –– The Roundup personal injury products liability multidistrict litigation has extended all deadlines in the MDL at the “request of the settlement master,” according to a recent pretrial order.

In Pretrial Order No. 207 entered Feb. 7, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California extended all deadlines in the MDL by 28 days.

In May 2019, MDL Judge Vince Chhabria appointed Kenneth Feinberg to mediate global settlement discussions between Monsanto and the Plaintiffs’ MDL Executive Committee.

The order impacted briefing deadlines in individual cases, but also the pretrial conference and trial date in the next ...

Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login