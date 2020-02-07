STORY FROM: Asbestos

Ericksson Inc. Denied Summary Judgment by N.Y. Court in Asbestos Case

NEW YORK –– A New York trial court has rejected efforts to obtain summary judgment by an electric defendant in an asbestos case, finding that the company had failed to make a prima facie case on causation and, as a result, it was not necessary to address the plaintiffs’ opposition arguments.

In the Jan. 27 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County concluded that the company could not obtain summary judgment simply by “pointing to gaps in plaintiffs’ proof.”

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of Fidel Rivera, contending that he developed malignant pleural mesothelioma as ...

Associated Documents

Order



