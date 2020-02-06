STORY FROM: Asbestos

HarrisMartin: N.J. Jury Adds $750 Million Total in Punitive Damages to Earlier $37.3 Million Verdict in Asbestos Talc Trial

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. –– A New Jersey jury has added $750 million in punitive damages total to an earlier $37.3 million compensatory damage verdict at the conclusion of the second phase of a trial in which Johnson & Johnson’s Chief Executive Officer Alex Gorsky took the stand, HarrisMartin Publishing is reporting.

The New Jersey Superior Court for Middlesex County reached the verdict moments ago after just hours of deliberations.

Court sources confirmed the verdict to HarrisMartin, indicating that each plaintiff was awarded $187.5 million each: $93.75 million against Johnson & Johnson and $93.75 million against Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

Registered User Login

Username

Password



...