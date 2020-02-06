STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Plaintiffs Seek Jurisdictional Discovery in $934 Million Lawsuit Against Captive Insurer

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Plaintiffs in a lawsuit seeking $934 million in withdrawal liability payments from an offshore reinsurer are urging a federal judge to allow them to conduct limited discovery on the issue of personal jurisdiction.

In a reply brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the plaintiffs argue that jurisdictional discovery will supplement their existing allegations that Cardem Insurance Company Ltd. has sufficient contacts within the United States to permit the exercise of personal jurisdiction over the insurer.

Walter Energy Inc. and its subsidiary, Jim Walter Resources Inc., operated a business that performed coal ...

Associated Law Firms

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath



Associated Documents

Reply



