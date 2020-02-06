STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

JPML Rejects Transfer of PFOA/PFOS Water Contamination Suit to AFFF MDL Docket

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has declined to transfer a water contamination lawsuit to the Aqueous Film-Forming Foams Product Liability Litigation MDL docket, explaining that the lawsuit does not make any allegations or claims relating to AFFF use.

Instead, the JPML explained in its Feb. 5 order, the underlying complaint involves different modes of PFAS contamination and different PFAS chemicals.

Defendants named in the Ohio Hardwick action moved to transfer the proceedings to the national multidistrict litigation docket for aqueous film-forming foams; the plaintiffs opposed the motion.

Noting that the MDL docket includes allegations ...

