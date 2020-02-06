STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

JPML Transfers 22 Opioid Actions to MDL Docket in Ohio

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has transferred 22 opioid actions to the federal multidistrict litigation docket over some plaintiffs’ objections, finding the cases involve common questions of fact with previously transferred cases.

In a Feb. 5 order, the panel added that transfer of the actions to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio will serve the convenience of the parties and witnesses and promote the just and efficient conduct of the litigation.

“Despite some variances among the actions before us, they share a factual core with the MDL actions: the manufacturer and ...

