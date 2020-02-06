STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Cherokee Nation, San Francisco Opioid Cases Remanded to Okla., Calif. Federal Courts

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A federal panel has sent two opioid cases brought by Cherokee Nation and San Francisco claimants to federal courts in Oklahoma and California, agreeing with the MDL judge that the litigation will be expedited by the strategic remand of those cases.

In a Feb. 5 order, the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation transferred Cherokee Nation and City and County of San Francisco to the Eastern District of Oklahoma and the Northern District of California, respectively.

In a suggestion of remand, MDL Judge Dan Polster explained that if it proceeds with the bellwether trial process as it has ...

Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login