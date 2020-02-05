STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

HarrisMartin: JPML Rejects Efforts to Create Sex Trafficking MDL Docket, Says Cases Too Individualized

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has opted not to create a multidistrict litigation docket for claims relating to sex trafficking, saying “unique issues concerning each plaintiff’s sex trafficking allegations predominate in these actions.”

The JPML released its decision on the matter on Feb. 5.

In rejecting efforts to create the docket, the panel sided with a number of hotel chains that filed opposition briefs contesting efforts to establish a coordinated docket. In one of those briefs, Marriott International called efforts to create a coordinated docket “extraordinary,” and maintained that the petition “is not an action ...

