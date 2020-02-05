STORY FROM: Hip & Knee Implant Litigation

Zimmer Hip Plaintiffs Urge MDL Judge to Compel Adverse Event Data Production

NEW YORK — Plaintiffs in the Zimmer M/L Taper Hip litigation are urging a New York federal judge to compel production of complaint/adverse event data using their search terms, arguing they are “narrowly tailored to ensure production of the relevant data.”

In a Jan. 31 letter filed before Judge Paul Crotty of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, plaintiffs argue that they are seeking enough data “to ensure the parties’ experts can base causation opinions on accurate data instead of relying on the whims of Zimmer employees.”

Zimmer seeks to limit plaintiffs’ access to ...

