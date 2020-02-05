STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Michigan Townships and Wolverine World Wide Reach $69.5 Million in PFOA, PFOS Water Contamination Suit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. –– Michigan Townships and Wolverine World Wide Inc. have reached a settlement agreement regarding water contamination claims, with the company agreeing to pay nearly $70 million to cover costs related to remediation work.

In a consent decree filed Feb. 3 with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, the parties noted that the settlement is not an admission or denial of liability with respect to the issues noted in the document.

In a complaint filed in January 2018, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality sued Wolverine World Wide Inc., a footwear company, contending ...

Associated Documents

Complaint

Motion to Intervene

Consent Decree



Registered User Login