STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Offshore Captive Sues Underwriting Management Organization Over Denial of Reinsurance Claim

BOSTON — An offshore captive insurer has accused an underwriting management organization of wrongfully denying a claim filed under a stop loss excess reinsurance contract, asserting that it was not authorized to do so and caused the reinsurer to breach the policy.

In a Jan. 29 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, the insurer alleges StarLine USA LLC denied the claim without a legitimate basis, despite the insurer’s compliance with policy terms.

In October 2017, Wellforce Indemnity Company Ltd., a captive insurer incorporated in the Cayman Islands, asked broker Guy Carpenter to obtain medical ...

Associated Law Firms

Hinckley Allen & Snyder



Associated Documents

Complaint



