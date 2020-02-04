STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Roundup MDL Court Pushes Back Pretrial Conference, Hearing on Wave 1 Motions

SAN FRANCISCO –– The California federal court overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for Roundup personal injury claims has pushed back a pretrial hearing in what is scheduled to be the next case to proceed to trial in wake of reports that global settlement talks are nearing completion.

According to Pretrial Order Nos. 205 and 206 issued on Jan. 29 by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, both the pretrial conference and a hearing on the remaining Wave 1 motions have been continued until Feb. 13.

Both events were originally scheduled for Feb. 6.

Associated Documents

Pretrial Order No. 205

Pretrial Order No. 206



