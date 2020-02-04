STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Multi-Plaintiff Roundup Trial in Missouri Pulled Off Trial Docket

ST. LOUIS –– After informing parties that opening statements would begin on Wednesday, Feb. 5, a Missouri state court has pulled a multi-plaintiff Roundup personal injury lawsuit off the trial docket, as discussions on a global settlement continue.

According to published reports, Judge Elizabeth B. Hogan issued a notification that the opening statements would not take place as scheduled. It was the second time in one week that Judge Hogan has continued the trial; on Jan. 24, an online docket entry stated that the judge had continued the cause from its Jan. 23 trial date.

According to several ...

