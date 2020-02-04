STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Pa. Federal Judge Redacts Portions of Expert Reports in Bard IVC Filter Action

PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania federal judge has redacted portions of expert reports in a Bard IVC filter action, explaining that they contain confidential business information that could harm the defendant if made public.

On Jan. 28, Judge Gerald J. Pappert of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania agreed with the Bard defendants that making the reports public in their entirety would be “particularly harmful” because it “would give an unfair economic advantage to competitors.”

Melissa Ebert sued C.R. Bard Inc. and Bard Peripheral Vascular, alleging she was implanted with a defective Bard G2 inferior vena cava ...

Associated Law Firms

Blank Rome

Lopez McHugh

Martin Baughman

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

O'Brien Law Firm

Reed Smith



Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login