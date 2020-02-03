STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Calif. Roundup Trial Continued Shortly Before Opening Statements as Settlement Talks Continue

MARTINEZ, Calif. –– Parties involved in a California Roundup case slated to begin trial have reached an agreement to postpone the proceedings, as work on a global settlement agreement to resolve Roundup personal injury claims continues.

California Superior Court for Contra Costa County Judge Barry P. Goode dismissed jurors selected to weigh in on the claims just minutes before the parties were scheduled to deliver opening statements.

In her complaint for damages, plaintiff Kathleen Caballero contended that she used Roundup, Roundup concentrate and Roundup Pro on, and during her work at, her farm, landscaping business, horticulture business and at ...

