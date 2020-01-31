STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Lawsuit Targeting Injectable Iron Replacement Drug to Proceed in Pa. Federal Court

PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania federal judge has allowed negligence claims to proceed in an action accusing the makers of an injectable iron replacement drug of failing to adequately warn of the risk of severe hypophosphatemia (HPP) — an abnormally low level of phosphate in the blood.

In a Jan. 28 order, Judge Wendy Beetlestone of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Philadelphia also allowed the plaintiff to replead her fraud and breach of express warranty claims.

Injectafer is an iron replacement injection drug used to treat iron deficiency anemia (IDA) in adult patients who have intolerance to ...

