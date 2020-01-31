STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

California Resident Files Prop 65 Lawsuit Against Talcum Powder Defendants

LOS ANGELES –– A California resident has filed a Prop 65 lawsuit against a number of talc defendants, contending that the talcum powder industry has known that their products were contaminated with multiple carcinogens and reproductive toxins.

The lawsuit was filed on Jan. 29 in the California Superior Court for Los Angeles County and accuses the companies of concealing and hiding the presence of the carcinogens in talcum powder products since, at least, 1976.

Plaintiff Jan Graham brought the claims, saying that there is an existing public health crisis “arising from the sale of products that contain multiple carcinogens ...

