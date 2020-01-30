STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Calif. Judge Finds J&J, Ethicon Deceptively Marketed Pelvic Mesh as Safe

SAN DIEGO — A California state judge has ruled that Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary Ethicon must pay the state attorney general approximately $344 million for deceptively marketing their surgical mesh devices as safe.

San Diego County Superior Court Judge Eddie Sturgen issued the $343.99 million judgment on Jan. 30 following a lengthy trial that began on July 15.

California Attorney General Xavier Bercerra filed the action, seeking damages under California’s unfair competition and false advertising laws. The claims arose from the sale of 42,000 Ethicon pelvic mesh devices in the state from 2008 to 2014.

According to ...

