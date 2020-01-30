STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Insurer Must Turn Over Reinsurance Information in Hurricane Coverage Case

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana federal judge has ordered an insurer to produce its reinsurance agreements in a hurricane damage coverage action, ruling that the information is relevant to the question of whether the insurer can satisfy all or part of a possible judgment.

In a Jan. 28 order, Judge Richard L. Bourgeois Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana also ordered the insurer to turn over communications with its reinsurers regarding the policyholder’s claims, explaining they could reveal whether the insurer acted in good faith in granting or denying portions of the claims.

Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login

Username

Password



...