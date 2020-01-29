STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Radiator Specialty Moves for Summary Judgment in Benzene Action, Says Claims Preempted

PHILADELPHIA –– Radiator Specialty has filed a motion for summary judgment in a benzene personal injury lawsuit, contending that the claims are preempted by the Federal Hazardous Substance Act.

Radiator Specialty Co.’s Jan. 7 motion filed with the Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas for Philadelphia County was one of several motions for summary judgment filed in recent weeks.

Plaintiff Barbara Campbell asserted the claims on behalf of Cecil Campbell, contending that the decedent developed Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) as a result of both occupational and non-occupational exposure to benzene-containing products. Cecil Campbell came into contact with Liquid Wrench, among other solvents, ...

