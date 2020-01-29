STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Pa. Court Dismisses Benzene Personal Injury Action, Notes Claims Have Settled

PHILADELPHIA –– A Pennsylvania federal court has dismissed a benzene personal injury action, noting that the remaining parties have reported that the claims had been settled.

In a Jan. 28 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania dismissed the benzene case with prejudice, pursuant to agreement of counsel without costs.

Just one day earlier, the federal court had granted summary judgment motions filed by two of the remaining defendants, noting that the efforts were unopposed.

In motions filed last year, both Union Oil Company of California and U.S. Steel Corp. moved for summary judgment, in part ...

