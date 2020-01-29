STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Pa. Court Schedules Personal Jurisdiction Hearing in Benzene Personal Injury Action

PHILADELPHIA –– A Pennsylvania trial court has scheduled a rule hearing to address challenges to personal jurisdiction in a recently filed benzene personal injury complaint, according to a recent court document.

The Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas, First Judicial District, Philadelphia County issued a Rule to Show Cause on Dec. 10, scheduled a rule hearing “limited solely to the issue of personal jurisdiction” for Feb. 12.

“At the rule hearing, the Court will accept affidavits or deposition testimony and, upon application for good cause shown, live testimony relevant to the issue of personal jurisdiction,” the court’s document stated. “…Nothing ...

