STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

New Benzene Complaints Pending in Pa. State Court, Say Auto Work Caused Injuries

PHILADELPHIA –– Two new benzene personal injury lawsuits have been filed in Pennsylvania state court, with the plaintiffs contending that auto work required them to work with benzene-containing solvents, brake cleaners, and degreasers.

The separate complaints were filed on Jan. 13 and Jan. 24 in Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas, First Judicial District, Philadelphia County.

In his Jan. 13 lawsuit, plaintiff Ronnie Lowery said that during his work with Gulf Oil Gasoline Station, Western Auto Store, and the Savannah Board of Education he was directly and indirectly exposed to benzene-containing solvents, parts washing machines, adhesives, degreasers, and paints on a ...

Associated Documents

Lowery Complaint

Schulz Complaint



Registered User Login