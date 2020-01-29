STORY FROM: Hip & Knee Implant Litigation

Ore. Federal Judge Denies Minors’ Motion to Intervene in DePuy Hip Action

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon federal judge has denied a motion to intervene filed on behalf of the plaintiff’s four minor children in a hip replacement action, explaining that it is unclear who has the legal authority to represent the children.

In a Jan. 22 order, Judge Michael Simon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon explained that pending custody proceedings between the plaintiff and the mother of his children have left the question unsettled, and that resolution of the question could delay resolution of the instant action.

Jurgen Vollrath underwent hip replacement surgery in December ...

